Will Smith and Michael Bay are reuniting once again for a new action flick hitting Netflix titled Fast and Loose. The duo is working together again after nearly three decades after the first Bad Boys film in 1995.

According to the synopsis, Fast and Loose follows a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories.

Trying to piece together his past, he finds out that he has been living two lives — one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.

The script has been penned by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bremner and Eric Pearson.

The film has been a project Smith has been developing for some time and following the success of Bad Boys: Ride or Die which grossed over $400 million USD worldwide, many of his projects began to gain momentum.