The Winward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) has appointed a new president (Ag), after the resignation of Dwain Gill.

Clement Marcellin, a Dominican national who served as Vice President prior to his new appointment will act as the president until elections are constitutionally due in 2025.

The board stated that the appointment is in “accordance with the organization’s by-laws and articles of incorporation following Gill’s resignation” and that Marcellin brings over a decade of experience in project management, technical services consulting and education.

In his first statement as President (Ag), Marcellin said, “I am honoured to assume the office of President (Ag) of Windwards Cricket Board and to serve our community in the way I know best—with hard work and a commitment to excellence. My focus will therefore be on ensuring the effective management of the organisation for the remainder of the term, while upholding the highest standards of governance and continuing to strengthen cricket across the Windward Islands.”