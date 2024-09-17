The West St George Secondary School, this week, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

They kicked off their celebrations on Monday with a 20th anniversary service, held at the school.

The Ministry of Education in a social media post, congratulated the school, stating that the service was a reflection of a vibrant community, showcasing the dedication of school staff, the talent of student entertainers, and the support from government officials and special guests.

The WSGS opened its doors on Monday 20th September, 2004, at that time the school had 105 students, 6 teachers covering Geography, P.E, Mathematics, Spanish, Current affairs, History, English, Integrated Science and HFLE. They were being led at the time by then principal Alinda Hypolite.

Government officials at the time described the opening of the school as part of the government’s continued thrusts toward universal secondary education for all.