The island nation West Indies men’s ODI squad has made a few changes ahead of their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, starting on Sunday, December 8.

Fast bowlers Marquino Mindley and Jediah Blades have been called up to replace Matthew Forde and Shamar Joseph, who have been ruled out due to injuries.

Forde and Joseph were the key members of West Indies bowling attack, but injury concerns have sidelined them for the upcoming ODI series.

Forde is continuing his rehabilitation after sustaining a thigh injury, while Joseph is struggling with shin splints following the completion of the recent Test series.

The medical team has mentioned that Forde needs more time for recovery, while Joseph will be monitored closely before future assignments.