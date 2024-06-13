Sherfane Rutherford hit a sublime unbeaten 68 as West Indies fought back to beat New Zealand by 13 runs to book their place in the T20 World Cup Super 8s.

The co-hosts were in trouble at 22-4 when Rutherford came to the crease and continued to struggle for much of the innings, slumping to 30-5 and 76-7.

But Rutherford kept his cool and timed his onslaught to perfection as he took 37 from the last two overs of the innings to lift West Indies to 149-9 in Trinidad.

That proved to be more than enough on a two-paced surface as New Zealand fell away in the middle overs of the chase.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph took 4-19 and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie 3-25 as the Black Caps, after some late hitting from Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner, ended on 136-9.

While West Indies can look forward to the next stage of a home tournament, back-to-back defeats leave New Zealand’s qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

They must now beat Uganda and Papua New Guinea in their remaining games and hope other results go their way.