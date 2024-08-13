West Ham United have signed defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United for £15m.

The 26-year-old has penned a seven-year deal with the Hammers.

Wan-Bissaka left Crystal Palace for Manchester United in a £50m move in 2019 and scored two goals in 190 appearances for the Red Devils.

The defender is West Ham’s eighth signing of the summer, joining Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville, Luis Guilherme, Niclas Fullkrug, Wes Foderingham, Max Kilman and Guido Rodriguez in moving to London Stadium.

Wan-Bissaka, who was born in London, said that it was an “amazing feeling” to return to the capital.