We must be Vincentians before we are supporters of any political party.

This is according to the New Democratic Party (NDP)’s MP for Central Kingstown St. Clair Leacock while speaking on WE FM’s Activated Mornings program.

Mr. Leacock was at the time discussing the NDP’s youth involvement, when he called for a merger of all groups in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“What we need now is not distinct and separate silos, you know, young people, old people there, women there, this there; we want to have a very proper merger of all of important groups in our society. As the Americans, not red states, and blue states and white states, but Americans; we must be Vincentians first and foremost before we are even NDP, before we are ULP—its for all of us,” he said.

The New Democratic Party has recently ramped up its efforts to appeal to the young people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The political party recently launched its Youth Guarantee Pledge, which it says affirms that by the end of their first term in government “every young person will have the opportunity to be employed, or to participate in a training program, or be engaged in an internship program.”