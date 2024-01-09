The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) has announced that extensive water cuts will be implemented in many areas of southern Barbados for a week while the authority restores one of its largest pumping stations.

The Hampton Pumping Station is undergoing intricate repairs and is expected to be fully operational again by the upcoming weekend, according to the BWA General Manager, Keithroy Halliday.

However, over the weekend, work to repair a failed pump and other compromised equipment was paused to allow more than 10,000 customers who are supplied from Hampton to store water.

Roughly 20 to 30 tankers carrying 1200 gallons of water each are to be deployed in the most affected districts, with priority given to the elderly and most vulnerable households; however, water tanker drivers have been instructed to follow a particular route.

Halliday implored residents to store as much water as they could, even if it meant venturing outside of their community.

While recognizing the disruption would be an inconvenience, the BWA is taking steps to ensure schools in the Hampton catchment area have adequate storage of water and that parents have enough water to prepare their children for school.

During an inspection in November 2023, it was discovered that support structures on the upper deck were in disrepair, and a plan was devised to change the equipment in February 2024 to avoid affecting customers during the holidays.

Unfortunately, a pump failed in mid-December.