The SVG Monthly Climatic Bulletin states a decrease in the frequency and intensity of showers is expected as the dry season continues.

Therefore, conservation measures should continue to be encouraged.

It encourages that all pipe leaks should be reported and repaired immediately to avoid wastage.

Warmer than usual day and night time temperatures are anticipated.

The authorities are advising the public to remain hydrated during warm days.

The SVG Met office Monthly Climatic Bulletin advises that anti-mosquito fogging operations should continue as the presence of stagnant water after rainfall may promote the breeding of mosquitoes.

The possibility of dry spells remains.

Irrigation and conservation practices should be employed to ensure food security as SVG transitions into the dry season.

Less rainfall is expected during the dry season, encouraging outdoor activities.

Vincentians are also advised to stay hydrated as it is forecast to be warmer than usual, and avoid the frequent rough sea swells during this time of the year.

Hoteliers should also continue to practice water conservation.