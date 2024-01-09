On December 18, 2023, the northern section of St. Lucia experienced a network shutdown, facilitated by the Water and Sewerage Company Inc (WASCO) in response to damages on the raw water line from the John Compton Dam to Theobalds Treatment Plant in Ciceron.

This required the suspension of water supply for repairs, which were successfully completed by the morning of December 20, 2023.

Around 98% of the affected customers had their water supply reinstated by WASCO. A statement published by WASCO said that technicians worked tirelessly to ensure that customers received uninterrupted water supply throughout the Christmas season.

To prevent any future occurrences, WASCO has engaged a consultant to design and upgrade 5km of the raw water line from Millet to Vanard.

The project is funded by the Caribbean Development Bank and is expected to be completed by April 2024.

It is expected upon completion of the installation of this new 5km raw water line, water losses will be significantly reduced.