According to the SVG Met Office, a wide range of moisture linked to a trough system will influence the weather pattern beginning on Wednesday, 6th and will persist till the end of the forecast period.

According to the Met Office, shower activity is expected to increase gradually, starting with scattered showers mostly to the south, becoming moderate showers, and possibly heavy over the weekend.

The model guidance suggests that there will be 2 inches of rainfall by Friday night, with further accumulations on Saturday.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flash-flooding, landslides, or near rivers and streams are advised to exercise caution.

The update also states that seas are expected to be slight to moderate in open waters, with swells ranging from 1.2m-1.5m on the western coasts and 2.0m-2.7m on the eastern coasts.

Although there is no significant haze intrusion forecast, visibility may be reduced during periods of showers.