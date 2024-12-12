Caribbean Airlines announced that they have signed an agreement with the Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) to conclude the outstanding wage negotiations for the period 2015-2020.

The airline says it is grateful to TTALPA, its members, and all employees for their patience, professionalism, and dedication throughout this process, and acknowledges the significant contributions of other stakeholders, whose support and cooperation were instrumental in achieving the resolution.

According to Caribbean Airlines, the agreement represents an important step in the collaboration between the Airline and TTALPA, underscoring a shared commitment to advancing the interests of the airline, its employees, and its customers.