Dancehall star Vybz Kartel and his co-accused were denied release on Thursday May 30th, after a judge rejected the habeas corpus application filed on their behalf.

Judge Andrea Thomas ruled that their continued detention was not in breach of the Constitution and due to the absence of a verdict or acquittal by the Privy Council, the charge of murder remains in effect.

The lawyers who filed the habeas corpus application was filed on May 13th claimed that the Privy Council had not issued an order for their clients’ continued detention therefore, they should be released.

Kartel’s defense had challenged the admissibility of the telecommunications evidence, arguing the police had obtained it in breach of the Jamaican constitution.

Kartel and his co-accused, who have served over 12 years in prison, have consistently denied involvement in Williams’ death.