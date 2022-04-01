The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is making an urgent plea to members of the Vincentian public not to tamper with or remove any volcanic monitoring equipment following the damaging and theft of equipment.

According to a post from NEMO’s official Facebook page this call comes the Soufriere Monitoring Unit visited the site at Greiggs on 30th March, 2022 where a seismic station is installed. The wires to the seismic station were cut and the solar panel removed.

Director of the Seismic Research Centre, Dr. Erouscilla Joseph on commenting on the incident said “without this equipment we cannot monitor earthquakes or the volcano effectively. This is a real concern as given the recent eruptions in 2020-2021, La Soufrière must be closely monitored at all times to ensure public safety”.

NEMO states that this site was established in June 2021 after the explosive eruptions of the volcano, and it being vandalized “means that no data is available from this site.”

NEMO is urging anyone with information on damage to the seismic station to report it to the nearest police station or contact the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force at 457-1211 or 456-2906.