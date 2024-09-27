The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Save the Children Fund (VINSAVE), will celebrate its 61st anniversary with a lecture on Wednesday 2nd October, 2024.

The lecture, which forms part of the week of activities held in late July this year, will take place at the Frenches House Conference Room, at 6:30pm.

The lecture will be delivered by Mr. Jeff James, former Executive Director who served from 1983-1990, who will speak on the topic “The Evolution of Save the Children Fund in St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Its Impact on Early Childhood Development and National Development”.

VINSAVE recently celebrated its 61st anniversary, with a week of activities from 21st to 27th July 2024.

The non-profit organization was founded in SVG in 1963 and started as the British Save the Children Fund. Then in 1969, the Canadian Save the Children Fund (CANSAVE) took over the operations. In 1986, it became known as the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Save the Children Fund (VINSAVE).

All Educational and Early Childhood Educators, interested stakeholders and the general public are invited to attend the lecture.

The VINSAVE office can be contacted at 456 1790 for further information.