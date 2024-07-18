The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Save the Children Fund (VINSAVE) is celebrating a significant milestone this year as it commemorates 61 years of dedicated service to early childhood education and daycare in SVG.

The non-profit organization, originally founded in 1963 as a collaboration between the British Save the Children Fund and the Canadian Save the Children Fund (CANSAVE), has evolved into VINSAVE, becoming a cornerstone of early childhood development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

To mark this occasion, VINSAVE has organized a week-long series of events, scheduled to take place from Sunday, July 21st to Saturday, July 27th, 2024. The festivities will kick off with a Church Service of thanksgiving at the Kingstown Methodist Church at 4pm on Sunday. The program will continue with a press conference at the VINSAVE Auditorium on Monday at 10am, followed by its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday from 4pm, also at the Auditorium.

Wednesday will see an open day at the VINSAVE Child Development Centre, providing an opportunity for the community to learn more about their initiatives throughout the day. On Friday, VINSAVE will engage with the public through a Social Media Posting to highlight their ongoing work and impact. The celebrations will culminate on Saturday evening with a grand Gala Dinner and awards ceremony starting at 6:30pm at the Methodist Church Hall.

Over the past six decades, VINSAVE has been at the forefront of pioneering early childhood education and daycare services in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Led by visionary Executive Directors including the late Mrs. Millicent Iton, who played a pivotal role in advancing early childhood education nationally and regionally, the organization has continued to flourish under the leadership of Mr. Jeff James, Mrs. Janice Fraser, and presently, Mrs. Desree Wilson, the Acting Executive Director.