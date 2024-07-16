In a gesture of support following the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) has announced the waiver of all bills for the month of June for customers in Canouan, Mayreau, and Union Island.

This decision, affecting bills due in July, seeks to alleviate the burden on residents who have been impacted by the recent storm. Hurricane Beryl caused significant damage across the region, prompting VINLEC to extend this measure as part of their commitment to assist in the recovery efforts.

VINLEC expressed appreciation for the patience and understanding shown by their customers as restoration efforts continue. They emphasized their dedication to keeping customers informed with regular updates on restoration progress, billing matters, and other relevant information.

Affected customers are encouraged to stay updated through VINLEC’s communication channels to receive the latest information regarding their electricity services and billing adjustments.