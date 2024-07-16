St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) is issuing a strong plea to residents of Canouan, Mayreau, and Union Island to exercise extreme caution and avoid causing damage to the company’s infrastructure in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

Following the destructive passage of the hurricane, VINLEC has been actively assessing the extent of damage across these islands.

Teams are mobilizing swiftly to clear debris and restore essential services, but the company warns that any actions resulting in the damage of distribution lines, poles, or transformers will significantly hinder these efforts.

VINLEC emphasizes that tampering with or damaging their assets could delay the restoration of power to affected areas, potentially impacting residents who are already coping with the aftermath of the hurricane.