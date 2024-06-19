The St. Vincent Electricity Services (VINLEC) continued its support of culture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines with their recent donation to the 2024 Junior Panorama.

At an event held at the company’s headquarters at Paul’s Avenue, a cheque for $40,000 was handed over to President of the Youlou Pan Movement Rodney Small by Chief Executive Officer of VINLEC Dr. Vaughn Lewis.

Communication Assistant at VINLEC, Ms. Crystal Caine, while speaking at Tuesday evening’s handing over ceremony, said that the company wants to be more than a proud sponsor. She said that VINLEC is aiming to strengthen its commitment and bond to the artform.

“You see, steel pan orchestras create a familial devotion in young panists that is bolstered by discipline, teamwork, and support. The traits we see in Vincentian panists is a mirror to the values we uphold at Vinlec. It is the values that we ask communities to instill and which the growing numbers of orchestras have successfully provided for our youths.

At tonight’s handing over ceremony, we want to be more than proud sponsors. We want to strengthen our bond and commitment to an art form that has touched countless lives.” VINLEC’s Communications Assistant said.

VINLEC’s CEO Dr. Vaughn Lewis took the conscious decision to support the 2024 Junior Panorama as the company understands the transformative and unique cultural importance of the steel pan artform.

The 2024 VINLEC Junior Panorama will be held on Sunday, June 30th at Victoria Park.