A partnership between the St. Vincent Electricity Services Ltd (Vinlec) and the SVG Zero Hunger Trust Fund will provide fresh fruits and vegetables to three schools in close proximity to its power plant.

This marks a significant step forward in ensuring students receive nutritious meals while supporting local farmers.

Vinlec donated a cheque during a ceremony held on September 11th, 2024, totaling $19, 500, to the SVG Zero Hunger Trust Fund at the main office in Paul’s Avenue.

The South Rivers Methodist School, Spring Village Methodist School, and the Fitz Hughes Government School are the three beneficiaries of this initiative.

Vinlec’s involvement in this collaboration includes sourcing fresh produce from local farmers and delivering it to the schools.

This is in an effort toward addressing food insecurity among students while also creating a valuable market for local agriculture.