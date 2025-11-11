The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) is inviting residents of Union Island to learn more about VINLEC’s plans to rebuild the Union Island Power Station, following the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl.

The meeting will take place on Saturday, November 15th at the Mary Hutchinson Primary School, in Ashton at 2:00pm.

Residents of Union Island are asked to make a special effort to attend and discover the findings from the recently conducted Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA).