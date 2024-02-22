St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) recently hosted two school groups at their South Rivers and Cumberland Hydro Power Stations.

According to an official release from VINLEC, the Green Engineering class from the SVG Community College showed enthusiasm for hydro plants and the push for increased renewable energy capacity.

The students learned about VINLEC’s use of Solar (PV), Hydro, and Diesel Power Plants to supply electricity to the country via a single, connected transmission network with at least one student expressing a keen interest in pursuing studies in the energy industry.

The second group – Grade six students from the Spring Village Methodist School gained insights into how river water powers generator turbines at three small hydro stations within their community.

The Cumberland, South Rivers and Richmond Hydro Power Stations along with Solar (PV) units across the country help to reduce carbon footprint and support sustainable electricity generation.

Vinlec says that they remain dedicated to the extension of the capacity and education of others about renewable energy resources.