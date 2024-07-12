The St. Vincent Electricity Services (Vinlec) is exploring the option of the installation of solar street lights on grenadine islands impacted by the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

According to Vinlec’s CEO Dr. Vaughn Lewis, who was at the time speaking WE FM’s Issue At Hand program, this comes following a suggestion from a Government Minister during a recent meeting.

Dr. Lewis cited security purposes as well as morale boosting purposes.

“Another good suggestion came out of the meeting from one of our ministers that we try to find some solar street lights for security purposes and also for morale boosting purposes because the place is in total darkness so we have already been in touch with our stores section and some of the other regional utilities to try to source those as soon as possible.” Dr. Lewis said.

Dr. Lewis said that the company will continue to try to deliver diesel fuel to Union Island due to the fact that the tanks there are still operational. He said this will also allow them to be able to supply the generators for the hospital and other facilities that will need it.