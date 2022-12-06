The St Vincent Electricity Services (Vinlec) donated 20,000 dollars to this year’s Nine Morning’s Festivities. Vinlec joined the list of sponsors this year including Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and FLOW among others.

Speaking at the launch on Sunday at Heritage Square, Chairman of the Nine Mornings Committee, Bomani Charles said the committee has received immense support, financial and technical from a number of organisations, for which they are grateful.

Minister of Tourism, Sustainable Development and Culture, Hon. Carlos James said community participation is an integral part of nine mornings and Vincentians should strive to “keep the culture of Nine Mornings alive” among the young people.

James noted that the Nine Mornings festival is an avenue for bringing people together regardless of differences, consequently, the festival will be temporarily named “The Nine Mornings Village” going forward.

The Nine Mornings Festival begins December 16th and runs to the 24th under the theme “Celebrating a Vincentian Unique Tradition.”