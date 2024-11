The St Vincent Electricity Services (VINLEC) announced earlier today that there would be an emergency outage taking place tomorrow, Wednesday November 27th from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The outage will affect the following locations:

Stubbs (including the Primary School), Mt. Coke, Section of Calder, Mt. Pleasant (Argyle), Rawacou, AIA Fire Station Compound, Argyle, Yambou, Akers.

VINLEC is asking residents of these locations to kindly prepare accordingly.