St Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) has announced that due to disruptions caused by Hurricane Beryl, electricity billing for July 2024 will be based on estimates. The fuel surcharge rate for this month is set at 64.51 cents.

The hurricane has hindered meter readings, leading VINLEC to estimate charges for most customers.

The company promises to address any discrepancies between estimated and actual usage in August’s bills.

Customers in the Southern Grenadines—Canouan, Mayreau, and Union Island—will see their July charges waived in light of the hurricane’s impact.

VINLEC in an official release said that it appreciates customers’ understanding and assures that efforts to restore full service are underway.