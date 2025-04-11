Representatives from VincyMas and the West Indian American Day Carnival Committee (WIADCA) held fruitful discussions aimed at deepening collaboration between St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ premier festival and New York’s iconic Labor Day celebrations.

The meeting, which included WIADCA President Roger Archibald, Chairman Andrew Maloney, SVG’s Consul General to New York, and members of the SVG Diaspora Committee USA, focused on strengthening cultural ties, enhancing support for each other’s events, and promoting Caribbean unity through music, arts, and carnival traditions.

Organizers expressed optimism about future partnerships that would elevate both VincyMas and New York’s carnival experience.