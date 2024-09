The National Female Netball Team, Vincy Jewels, has secured another victory in the ECCB International Netball Series.

Last Wednesday evening, the team competed against host country, St Lucia, beating them with a score of 56 – 45.

This is their 4th consecutive win, following victories in their matches against Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda and Anguilla.

The team is expected to play against Montserrat at 5pm this afternoon.