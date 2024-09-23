The St Vincent and the Grenadines Female Netball Team, the Vincy Jewels, won their first match in the ECCB International Netball Series.

The team played and won their first game against the Commonwealth of Dominica on Sunday evening.

Keleshia Barbour and Jamarah Coombs made their debut appearance on the senior team, with Coombs scoring her first goal at the senior level.

The games are being held in St Lucia and SVG is expected to play their next game today at 5:00 pm. They will be playing against Anguilla.