The Vincy Jewels have clinched the title of champions at the 4th ECCB International Netball Series, triumphing over Grenada with a score of 59-50 in the final match.

This victory marks a remarkable achievement for the team, as they completed the tournament undefeated, securing a total of 12 points with six consecutive wins.

Seven teams from ECCB member countries—Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines—competed in 21 scheduled matches for the prestigious Gloria Ballantyne Championship trophy.

This championship is named in honor of Gloria Ballantyne, a renowned netball player from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.