The Senior Men’s Vincy Heat team from St. Vincent and the Grenadines received a warm welcome at the Argyle International Airport on Monday, September 9, 2024.

Present to greet them were Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Minister of Sport Orando Brewster, President of the SVG Football Federation Ezra Hendrickson, along with other sports officials.

During a press briefing at the airport, Dr. Gonsalves expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance, and encouraged the players to maintain discipline and stay focused on their goals.

As the CONCACAF Nations League Championship unfolds, the Vincy Heat team continues to make significant progress.

Competing in Group A of League B, Vincy Heat has successfully completed their opening round of the tournament.

They secured a 2-0 victory against Montserrat on Sunday and followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Bonaire on Thursday, earning a total of 4 points and placing them second in Group A, just behind El Salvador.