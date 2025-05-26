Vincy Heat delivered a fiery performance in Georgetown, stunning St. Kitts & Nevis with a commanding 3-0 victory in front of an energized home crowd.

Striker Oalex Anderson Haynes lit up the scoreboard with a brilliant brace, showcasing his finishing prowess.

The pressure mounted by the Vincentian side also led to an own goal from the visitors, sealing a dominant win for the home team.

The result sends a strong message ahead of upcoming fixtures, as Vincy Heat continues to build momentum on the road to regional glory.