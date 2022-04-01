Vincentians are being warned that human trafficking is not just trans-national but the crime can also occur on a local level. This warning came during WEFM’s Activated Mornings when the program was joined by the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Head of the unit, Assistant Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons was one of the two members that were present and emphasized the importance of spreading awareness of local human trafficking during his appearance.

“Human Trafficking is both local and trans-national. Some people believe is just taking someone forcefully from country A to Country B, let’s say from St. Vincent to America, or to Grenada, that’s the trans-national part of it, crossing international borders, but human trafficking can also be local” ASP Simmons said.

He then goes on to provide an example of what would qualify as local human trafficking.

“For example I can traffic someone from Kingstown to Questelles, or from Questelles to Bequia, Bequia to Fancy and Owia; so that is known as local trafficking. So it is important that persons are aware of that” he said.

The Anti-trafficking in Persons Unit (ATIPU) of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) will commemorate its 10th Anniversary on Thursday April 7th, 2022, under the theme “I deserve to be free. Don’t traffick and exploit me”.

ASP Simmons on local human trafficking