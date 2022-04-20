Vincentians are being urged to familiarise themselves with the locations of the nation’s petroglyphs and other heritage sites.

The call comes from Vincent Reid, who has been commissioned by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust to map all historical sites in St. Vincent.

The current project is funded by UNESCO through the Post Disaster Needs Assessment under the Heritage Emergency Fund Project whereby the SVGNT is coordinating the effort.

So far, Reid has mapped 54 sites, including petroglyphs; buildings; natural features, such as Rabacca; salt ponds, historical structures, such as the Orange Hill and Fitz Hughes Aqueducts, and stone pillars in the schoolyards in Fitz Hughes and Evesham.

“People hardly pay any attention to them but they are there and they tell a story. They say to us this is where you came from,” Reid said on Saturday during an activity to clean volcanic ash from the “cup holes’ at 13 Stones Petroglyph in Petit Bordel.

“I want people to be aware of the petroglyphs, to be aware of our historical and cultural heritage sites, and to understand that they speak to us,” Reid said.

“They tell us that there was someone before us. They were our forefathers. They were there before us and it is important that we respect and try to preserve what they left as a record of their existence,” Reid said.

He said that respecting historical sites is akin to All Souls and All Saints observances on November 1 and 2, in memory of departed loved ones.

“That’s you showing respect for them, for their memory. These people came before us and left a record of their passing and we need to respect that.”

Reid said:

“Vincentians need to get on board and look at these cultural heritage sites, these petroglyphs and all these other buildings that speak of our first existence, of our history, and respect them and have pride in knowing where they are, what they mean and do everything that they can to preserve it.

“Get up, Vincentians; it is time enough that we do this, it is time enough that we look at where we’ve come from. It always paves the road to where we are going.”

He said that petroglyphs are public property but some occur on private land.

“But the private owners [of the land] are aware of them and know that they belong to the nation and not to them specifically.”

Reid said that there are petroglyphs in Colonarie and Buccament Bay that are on private property whose owners have protected the artefacts but have not tried to restrict public access to the sites.

Reid explained the importance of petroglyphs:

“They are records of the people who came before us. In some cases, they are ceremonial sites. In other cases, they are calendars, they are work stones, they are boundaries, and they send messages. We may not necessarily understand the language but they are there, deeply incised in the rocks and we know they were made by someone way before our time.”

