Vincentians are being urged to be mindful of their health as it relates to COVID-19, as the virus that has killed over 100 people in St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains a threat.

Health Promotions Officer within the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment Shanika John during a recent appearance on NBC Radio warned that repeat infections are possible and that protocols need to be followed in order to safeguard the health of the vulnerable members of the population.

“So I think at this particular point, while I’m hearing that persons are excited because it seems as if everything is opening up and we’re freeing up, I want people to be mindful of their own health.

The data coming out is still very uncertain as I relates to the long term effects of COVID-19, and I know persons who have had multiple infections.” She said.

Ms. John spoke of someone she knows personally that had contracted the virus in December, and had now found themselves in isolation after contracting it again now in February.

She then reiterated her urgings for the public to be cautious of the danger the virus poses.

“So we still want people to be mindful because you can still contract the virus, people can still die from the virus and we still have that population which includes our children and those very high risk persons who we still need to ensure that they are protected”. She said.

