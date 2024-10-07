Several Vincentians are to be featured in the upcoming inaugural JetBlue flight to SVG on October 9th, 2024.

The flight, which is expected to arrive in SVG on Wednesday, will have various Vincentians among the staff and crew.

According to a release from the SVG Tourism Authority (SVGTA), among the staff and crew are:

Ms. Stephanie Austin, the lead flight attendant for this milestone flight. Stephanie, born in New York, is the daughter of Vincentian Gideon “Fessy” York, a renowned business and cultural icon within the Vincentian diaspora community in New York.

Nigel Hewitt, a member of JetBlue’s IT team, will also be on the inaugural flight. Nigel Hewitt, born in New York, is the son of Clem Hewitt, a key figure in Vincentian cultural history as a member of the famous Bridge Boys Carnival Band of the past.

Ronald Porter Jr., also a member of JetBlue’s IT team, was born in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and is the nephew of Sir Robert Milton Cato, the country’s first Prime Minister.