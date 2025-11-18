The Rotary Club of St. Vincent has extended their congratulations to Nyah James and Mya Cumberbatch, who represented France at the 25th Annual Model United Nations (MUN).

The Model UN was hosted by the Rotary Club of Central Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago last weekend.

Under the theme “Peace and Human Rights,” the students presented France’s position, engaged in diplomatic debate with other countries, and contributed to the final resolution adopted by the Model UN General Assembly.

Both young ladies are first-year CAPE students at the SVGCC: Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies.

James and Cumberbatch are also prospective members of the RotaractClub of SVGCC – a youth club sponsored by the Rotary Club of St. Vincent.

Their performance reflected the confidence, diplomacy, and global awareness that the Model UN experience seeks to foster.

The Rotary Club of St. Vincent has extended appreciation to the Rotary Club of Central Port of Spain for 25 years of hosting this impactful initiative, and to the parents and mentors who supported the students’ preparation.