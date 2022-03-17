The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is encouraging Vincentians to show their creativity and tell their story by participating in the Ministry’s special edition Literary Arts Competition for 2022.

The competition is held under the theme “Charting Resilience; Recording Recovery” and seeks to encourage participants to hone their writing skills by utilising this opportunity to document experiences from the 2021 explosive eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano and the aftermath.

Representatives from the Ministry joined WEFM earlier today and called on Vincentians take part.

“I want encourage persons to really take part in this competition because you never know, you might have a story there and you might think it is not worth sharing and you might end up being the winner; and think of the thousands of people that are actually going to read or even see your picture. So I encourage Vincentian National, home and abroad, please, just enter the competition. Encourage your children, encourage your colleague, your friend, to enter the competition.” The Foreign Ministry representative said.

The competition is open to all Vincentians from age 9. The categories of the competition are: Short Story; Essay; Narrative Poetry; and, Pictorial Narrative.