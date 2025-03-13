A Vincentian woman was fatally stabbed in her Brampton, Canada home on Tuesday in what police are calling a case of intimate partner violence. The woman has been identified as Nieshia Sam, a 42-year-old mother of two, originally from Argyle.

Authorities responded to a disturbance at an apartment near Kennedy Road S. and Glidden Road around 8:30 a.m., where they found the woman critically injured with stab wounds. She was rushed to a trauma center but later succumbed to her injuries.

A man in his 30s was taken into custody nearby and has been charged with second-degree murder. Police also confirmed that a child was present in the home at the time of the attack.

This tragedy comes amid rising concerns over intimate partner violence in Peel Region, which was declared an epidemic by local officials in 2023.