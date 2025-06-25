Vincentian author, Chanel Sutherland has been named the Overall Winner of the 2025 Commonwealth Short Story Prize.

Born in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and now based in Montreal, Canada, Chanel triumphed over 7,920 entrants from across the globe to claim the £5,000 (pound) prize.

This is a monumental achievement not only for Chanel but for Vincentian literature, creativity and global cultural impact.

Her story and success are shining examples of the brilliance of our people.

The Chair of the Judges said her powerful story ‘affirms the unrivalled power of storytelling to set our spirits free and find hope where none exists.’