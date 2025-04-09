A Vincentian wanted on a murder charge has been apprehended in Carriacou, Grenada.

Ormond Mofford, 30 years old, of Fair Hall was captured on Monday 7th April 2025, sometime between 4:20 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. at L’Esterre.

Mofford is in police custody and is expected to be deported back home.

In a face-book post the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Envill Williams, extended his gratitude to Commissioner Connaught and members of the Royal Grenada Police Force for their assistance in capturing the wanted suspect.

He further stated that this is tangible evidence of regional security cooperation in action and transnational crime has no boundaries.