In a momentous victory, Vincentian Learie Barry has clinched the esteemed title of the 2024 ISU Cultural Ambassador!

St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ embassy in the Republic of China (Taiwan) in a post to Facebook said it is buzzing with excitement as Learie’s outstanding display of cultural attire earned him the prestigious Best Cultural Wear award.

Not stopping there, Learie also secured the highly coveted United Nations Ambassador Award for his exceptional public speaking skills.

According to the Embassy, Counselor Shebby-Ann Dennie had the privilege of witnessing Learie’s remarkable performance firsthand.

SVG’s Embassy in Taiwan extended Congratulations to Learie, stating that his showing served as an inspiration to many other Vincentians.