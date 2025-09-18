Students in Saint Vincent have successfully passed the 2025 Test of Chinese as a Foreign Language, demonstrating strong skills in both listening and reading.

The achievement highlights their growing proficiency and confidence in learning Mandarin.

Certificates were personally presented by Taiwan’s Ambassador Fan and ICDF Chief Keven Lin, offering recognition and encouragement to the students.

Officials say learning Mandarin not only opens doors to global opportunities but also connects students to one of the world’s most widely spoken languages, with one in six people worldwide speaking it.