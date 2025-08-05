Vincentian Vedant Shetty recently secured third place (bronze) at the 35th Pan American Youth Chess Rapid Championship, held in Peru from July 27 to August 3.

According to a report by the Agency for Public Information (API), nine-year-old Vedant represented Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and delivered an outstanding performance in the Rapid Absolute Under-10 category, winning seven out of nine games.

His display of skill, focus, and determination on the international stage was truly commendable.

What makes this achievement even more significant is that Vedant was the only player from the entire Caribbean region to earn a trophy at this prestigious tournament, which featured top young talent from across approximately 25 countries in the American continent.