Invest SVG will participate in the World Expo 2025, held in Osaka, Kansai, Japan, to promote Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ culture, investment opportunities- and local products.

Also representing the country- is a contingent of performers led by Director of Culture, Ms. Maxine Browne.

The performers include dancers, artistes, pannist, disk jockey and media.

While Invest SVG continues to host- its very own Everything Vincy Expo+ -here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, its presence at the global event in Japan- aims to attract foreign direct investment- and showcase the nation’s potential- in key sectors such as Culture- and Tourism.