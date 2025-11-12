St. Vincent and the Grenadines stands in solidarity with Jamaica in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa.

The St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) has sent six additional linemen to help with the rebuilding of the Jamaican electrical grid- over the next three weeks.

Jamaica is currently experiencing substantial electricity loss- after the passage of Hurricane Melissa -which struck the island on October 28th 2025, as a category five (5) storm.

After suffering our own hardships in 2024, after Hurricane Beryl, SVG was the recipient of support from Caribbean countries- including Guyana and Cuba.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains committed in supporting our Caribbean family, through shared resources- and delivering hope.