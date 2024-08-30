Vincentian Keo Davis has concluded his 2024 season at the Worlds Under-20 Championships in the preliminary heat of the 200m, according to a facebook post from ITDAT Academy.

Davis concluded his season with a finish of 5th in heat 1 with a time of 21.73.

Despite not advancing to the next round, Davis had a remarkable season, setting a National U20 200m record of 20.8 secs and reaching another CARIFTA final.

ITDAT expressed pride in his achievements.

In the same 200m event, Devonric Mac placed 6th in his heat with a time of 22.01.

Mac participated in the CARIFTA Games this year and will now pursue both academic and athletic endeavors at Barton College.