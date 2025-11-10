Vincentian Foreign Service Officer, Yaphet Niles, successfully completed a four-month training programme -under the CARICOM Young Professionals Programme (CYPP).

Niles represented Saint Vincent and the Grenadines- at the CARICOM Secretariat in Guyana.

The CYPP equips young professionals across the region- with the knowledge and skills to educate their peers- and advocate for greater youth engagement- in advancing regional integration.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs has commended her dedication and achievement, and noted that it looks forward to the valuable contributions she will continue to make- in strengthening regional cooperation -and representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines- with- excellence.