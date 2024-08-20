Vincentian filmmaker Akley Olton has won the “Best Short Documentary Award” at the 18th Festival Internacional de Cine de Gibara in Cuba for his film “Madulu, The Seaman.”

This documentary explores the whaling traditions of Barrouallie, St Vincent and the Grenadines, especially amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Out of over 900 films from nearly 40 countries, Olton’s work stood out, showcasing the resilience of the Barrouallie community.

The film, produced by Island Rebel Media and featuring cinematography by Laura Sanz, will be screened next in Indonesia, French Guiana, and the UK.

Olton’s win highlights the global recognition of Vincentian culture and promotes the growth of Caribbean film industries.