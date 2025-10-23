Nioka Abbott-Balcombe, a banana producer from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, has been recognized by the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) as a Leader of Rurality of the Americas.

Nioka, who also grows cassava, sweet potato, yam, and vegetables, is celebrated for empowering rural women and passing on her knowledge to the next generation. She has chaired the WALCO cooperative, where women farmers support each other and introduce young people to farming.

The award, known as the Soul of Rurality, honors those contributing to food security and sustainable agriculture. Abbott-Balcombe’s journey began under the guidance of her great-grandmother, and after years working in urban jobs, she established her own farm, championing diversified crops and healthy, natural produce.

At 68, she continues to manage her farm with creativity and resilience, promoting self-sufficiency and a love for agriculture in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.